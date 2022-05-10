Sykkuno says he’s ‘worried’ about going to TwitchCon 2022 because he’s no longer partnered

Sykkuno revealed to his fans during a recent stream that he’s “worried” about going to TwitchCon this year after moving to YouTube.

During a VALORANT match in his latest stream, Sykkunno was asked by his fans about going to Anime Expo, which prompted him to discuss his bad experiences with waiting in line for hours and even getting sunburned. Soon after, a fan asked about TwitchCon and Sykkunno said he’s considering going because he has friends who are likely to attend the event. But his biggest concern since he’s unaffiliated with Twitch now seems to be the same issue with waiting in lines.

“I’m worried about TwitchCon guys because if you’re a partner you get to go into a special line. You don’t have to wait,” Sykkunno said. “I don’t have that anymore, obviously. If I wanna go, I’m worried that I’ll have to wait a long time.

“If I have to spend three hours waiting, I’m probably not gonna go because that’s just boring. It might be worth it if you really wanna go but you’ll have to pretty much spend your whole day waiting.”

Sykkuno gained a lot of popularity along with Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, and Corpse Husband playing Among Us on Twitch since 2019. His official YouTube channel has 2.8 million subscribers.

Sykkuno started streaming on the new platform recently after announcing his move from Twitch with a video on May 2. His YouTube channel has four streams made in the last week, in which he usually plays several games with friends, including GTAV RP, VALORANT, Among Us, and more.