Surefour executes masterful mind game in Dark and Darker

The new multiplayer dungeon fantasy game Dark and Darker pits treasure hunters against one another, often resulting in comical player-vs-player interactions. And last night, former Overwatch League pro Surefour pulled off one of the greatest moves of deception you’ll ever see.

Finding his way into a bit of an awkward situation, an opponent accused him of “cheating” in proximity voice chat after he hopped around a corner and dealt a blow to the unsuspecting opponent.

Taking the accusation personally, Surefour began to explain how he knew that the person was hiding around the corner, and even noted that the person accidentally spoke in proximity chat revealing his location.

“No, no, I saw him go in stealth because of the afterimage, and I saw you do it right after, plus you were using your voice,” he said.

Upon realizing that his accusation was unwarranted, the other player tried to reason with Surefour by asking him for a “favor.”

“Can you fuck off?” the other player said.

As the words came out of his mouth, Surefour jumped and yelled “no honor among thieves” as he attacked the person, killing them to end the hilariously awkward stalemate of an interaction.

Dark and Darker has not been officially released, but playtests for the game have led to many humorous interactions and outplays in PvP situations. Since becoming playable on Monday, the game has 7.7 million hours watched according to Sully Gnome, with popular creators like Sodapoppin, MoonMoon, and CohhCarnage playing it on stream.