CohhCarnage claims Wizards are strong in Dark and Darker while he easily kills one

Dark and Darker is a classic RPG take on the loot extraction genre and has been blowing up on Twitch and YouTube since the playtest launched. Many streamers have been giving their opinions on the class and balancing in the game, with some opinions prevailing over others. A recent streamer came to the defense of the Wizard class… right before murdering one with an axe to the face.

In a clip from CohhCarnage on Twitter, players can hear the streamer defend the Wizard class as he’s looting some goblins. He says that a Wizard could absolutely defeat him as a Barbarian, but then opens the door to a Wizard in the middle of casting a spell. Without a second thought, CohhCarnage swings the axe and kills the mage with one hit.

When compared side-by-side it’s unclear who would win in a Barbarian and Wizard stand-off. It all depends on the distance between them, with the Wizard being able to use plenty of ranged attacks that the Barbarian doesn’t have access to. A Barbarian at close range can make great use of the Wizard’s weakness to physical damage, however.

It just seems that the Wizard already had low health with monsters likely attacking him from behind. While he was distracted from holding his cast, the streamer finished him off with a single strike to the face. What makes it even better is that he doesn’t seem to address it and just moves on.

Something to remember if you’re playing as a Wizard is to have a melee ally or make sure that you can keep distance between your opponents and yourself.