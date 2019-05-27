Summit1g will stop streaming GTA RP

Famous Twitch streamer Jaryd “summit1g” Lazar said once again that he’ll stop streaming GTA Roleplay.



“This is my last day at NoPixel,” summit1g said, referring to the server where he plays the game. “It’s official. It really is. I’m so stupid that I’m done.”

Summit1g felt frustrated after he failed to light a police car on fire. His friend had just poured gasoline on the car, and summit1g thought shooting the fuel would make the car explode. It didn’t, and the police were right behind them and shot his friend and him down before they could run away. The cops arrested both of them later, and summit1g needed to stay 40 minutes in real-life time in jail for his crime.



Summit’s officially done with No Pixel Clip of summit1g Playing Grand Theft Auto V – Clipped by C_L_I_C_K

Summit1g is one of the most-watched GTA RP streamers on Twitch. This mod of the original GTA V game allows players to be any character that lives in that city, and they must build a backstory for their character and impersonate them. Summit1g plays on the NoPixel servers, where most streamers are, too.



Despite summit1g attracting thousands of viewers whenever he streams GTA RP, he’s been bored of it for a while. In late April, he threatened to stop streaming the game because he didn’t “feel like doing anything” anymore. He stopped for 13 days after that, but he’s resumed playing on NoPixel since then.



Summit1G: Done with GTA RP Clip of summit1g Playing Grand Theft Auto V – Clipped by CandyDICE

Summit1g is a longtime streamer on Twitch, so it’s unlikely that his average viewership will decrease considerably if he actually stops streaming GTA RP. He said he’ll look for other titles to stream for the next few days, and one that he’s already started is XERA: Survival. He also streamed Sea of Thieves a lot before GTA RP became popular, so this could be another option for him.



Summit1g streams nearly every day.