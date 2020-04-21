Summit1g teases upcoming streaming platform deal announcement

He suggested an announcement will come in the next few weeks.

Summit1g has been relatively tight-lipped about any potential move from Twitch while numerous colleagues announced exclusive deals to stream on Twitch, Mixer, and other platforms.

While Summit hasn’t completely ignored the unique position that he’s in as one of the top streamers on Twitch, he’s been strategic in the way he discusses the war between livestreaming platforms as he presumably prepares to make a deal of his own.

Yesterday, Summit was asked about his thoughts on Mixer. He deflected his viewer’s inquiry but added that he’ll be able to share his thoughts on different platforms in the coming weeks, insinuating that he has an announcement on the horizon.

“I’m not going to be obviously talking about my decisions until they get officially announced,” he said. “I think for the time being we just leave it at that. I think you’re catching me at an awkward time for that question. Hit me up in a couple weeks or like a month with the same question, and I can give you an answer.”

Summit is by far the most influential streamer left to have not announced a deal following Ninja’s exit from Twitch in favor of an exclusive deal with Mixer last year. In the past 180 days, Summit is the most-watched content creator on Twitch and it’s not even close. His 65.77 million hours watched outperforms xQc, who’s in second place with just under 50 million hours watched.

Among the other top influencers who have not yet announced a new deal are xQc, League of Legends player Tyler1, and Dr Disrespect. There are numerous other content creators with a little bit less weight than Summit who have already signed deals, including Lirik, TimTheTatman, DrLupo, CouRage, Pokimane, and Valkyrae.

Summit is represented by Loaded, the agency that was responsible for shroud and Ninja’s moves to Mixer, but also kept other influencers like TimTheTatman and Lirik on Twitch.