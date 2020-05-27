Summit1g on new exclusive deal with Twitch: “It’s so nice to know that it’s off my shoulders”

Summit1g divulged some details about his new exclusive deal with Twitch last night in his first stream following the announcement that he’s sticking with the popular platform.

While Summit was quick to give a “no comment” to viewers who asked if he was given an offer by Mixer, he wasn’t shy about expressing his relief that the deal was finally complete.

“It’s so nice to know that it’s off my shoulders,” he said. “I can stop feeling like such a lying sack of shit. Every single time someone brought this up it was like, well… I can’t make it seem like I’m only here for Twitch because obviously then your deal goes a little bit more south than you would like it to or something.”

Even after the deal was completed, though, Summit said it was still tough to hide the fact that he was staying on Twitch. Prior to yesterday’s announcement, there was a period of time in which the deal was done but Summit had to stay tight-lipped about it.

As one might expect, that was a struggle for the streamer who had people asking him about his contract status daily.

“I don’t want to give it away that I’m staying with Twitch because it’s not announced yet,” Summit said. “But at the same time, this fucking viewer is sitting here sad because he thinks I’m going to Mixer, but I can’t reassure him the way I want to. It was a really weird situation… Not a very comfortable situation.”

For those who are regular Summit viewers, there was actually a sign that he was going to stay on the platform if you paid close enough attention.

Prior to his exclusive contract signing, Summit was against running advertisements on his stream. But as a part of his new deal with the platform, he said last night that he’s required to air them.

Even before the deal was officially announced, he started using advertisements on his stream because, while it wasn’t announced, the contract was complete.

“Right when we started running ads, I thought it was going to be very obvious,” Summit said. “But then Smokey brought it up to me that some people may have thought that I was trying to make as much money as I could on the way out.”

Regardless of whether it gave people a sneaking suspicion, the information from Summit is perhaps the only detail we’ll get from the stream about his contract. Even when asked a question as simple as “how long is the contract for?” Summit responded with a “no comment.”

Ultimately, Summit doesn’t appear to be treating his new deal as a big payout. While there’s little doubt that his deal is lucrative, the former CS:GO pro said that this new contract isn’t a means to an end. It’s the beginning of a new set of responsibilities and he didn’t want it to be on any other platform.

“It’s a different chapter,” he said. “But it’s not a different book.”