Summit1g gets one shot by Pokelawls in Escape from Tarkov

Summit1g might be one of the most popular streamers on Twitch thanks to his history of playing first-person shooters like CS:GO. But yesterday, he was bested by a fellow content creator, Pokelawls, in an Escape from Tarkov standoff.

While hiding behind some crates, Summit scoped in and out, peeking around corners before Poke opened up a door facing Summit in a one-vs-one. Summit peppered Poke with bullets, firing off five quick shots. But it wasn’t enough.

Poke’s more powerful weapon was able to take out Summit in just a single shot. With adrenaline flowing, Summit couldn’t even stay in his seat following the encounter.

Poke 1 taps Summit Clip of summit1g Playing Escape From Tarkov – Clipped by agent__orange

“He got me, one blow,” Summit said standing up and holding his arms out. “He’s gonna one-tap me there? I was destroying him. I was destroying him. I can’t believe he one-taps me there bro.”

Both Poke and Summit have been streaming a lot of Tarkov lately. While Summit is the most-watched Tarkov streamer on Twitch right now, Poke is no slouch. His 40 hours of airtime on the game in the past week has seen him average 3,262 viewers with a peak of 7,112 viewers, according to Stream Hatchet data.

Summit has led all influencers on Twitch this past week with 2.24 million hours watched across more than 80 hours of airtime with an average of 27,722 viewers playing exclusively Tarkov.