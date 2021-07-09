Summer Games Done Quick raises $1 million for the seventh straight year

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 has delivered the hype this week. And, just before the end of its fifth consecutive day of speedruns, the event surpassed $1 million raised for Doctors Without Borders.

This was the seventh-straight year for SGDQ to surpass that $1 million total, with the milestone being shattered during the Pokémon Black and White race between PulseEffects and Swiftalu. The run coming down to the final five seconds after over three hours of intense back-and-forth action as both runners cleared the game.

Because the event hit the $1 million mark, fans unlocked the fourth bonus game on the SGDQ lineup, a Halo 2 any percent run by Monopoli. This leaves only two more bonus games on the board ahead of the event’s finale on July 11.

Proof that Master Chief can become anything.#SGDQ2021 pic.twitter.com/5kB9O951lS — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) July 9, 2021

At the end of day five, which was marked by the Thursday recap, SGDQ 2021 had raised a total of $1,013,761.

With only two full days left on the schedule, the next goal is still to surpass the $2.3 million raised during last year’s event. It will be difficult to hit that number, but with games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario 64, and Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix still left to run, there is plenty of time for the community to step up.

You can still donate to GDQ and support Doctors Without Borders by watching live on Twitch or visiting the event’s official website.