How to watch Summer Games Done Quick 2021

The event will run from July 4 to 11.

The annual week-long video game speedrunning marathon Summer Games Done Quick starts at the end of this week, and as has been the tradition since 2013, the charity event will support Doctors Without Borders.

As was the case last year during the global COVID-19 pandemic, the event is taking place online to “ensure the continued safety” of everyone involved in the event.

Despite the national July 4 holiday, Summer Games Done Quick is starting this Sunday with a 30-minute pre-show beginning at 10:30am CT.

The event will end the following Sunday, July 11, at 12:25am CT.

A full schedule for the event can be found on the official Games Done Quick website.

All of the event’s speedrunning action will be broadcast live on the organization’s partnered GamesDoneQuick Twitch channel.

If you miss any of the action and sifting through the marathon’s lengthy Twitch VODs seems overwhelming to you, GDQ will also upload content from the event on its official YouTube page.

Summer Games Done Quick is one of two annual speedrunning marathons held by GDQ. Last year’s event was the first SGDQ to not break its personal record for money raised for charity, due largely to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, the event raised its all-time high of $3,039,596. After being delayed and ultimately being moved to an online-only event in 2020, SGDQ raised $2,345,785.

This year will be the second time that the event has been run online in its 11-year history.