Summer Games Done Quick 2022 surpasses $3 million in donations for Doctors Without Borders

Games Done Quick (GDQ) returned to an in-person event for the first time in three years with Summer Games Done Quick 2022, raising just over $3 million for Doctors Without Borders.

In total, SGDQ 2022 brought in $3,017,015.49 at the end of the actual stream, putting it just behind SGDQ 2019’s $3,039,596 total for the highest raised at the summer iteration of the event—though it could surpass the last in-person event through post-stream donations.

#SGDQ2022 has raised a total amount of $3,016,200 for @MSF_USA!



Thank you to everyone who made this marathon possible, and thank you all for your amazing generosity & support❤️#heretogether pic.twitter.com/xSE7es0T4s — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) July 3, 2022

SGDQ achieved that overall number through donations from 63 countries between June 26 and July 3 across more than 150 hours of live speedrunning content. During that time, SGDQ averaged around 68,000 viewers, peaking at 102,211 during Simply’s Super Mario 64 120 Star run and totaling 10,888,645 million hours watched, according to TwitchTracker.

This follows Awesome Games Done Quick, raising a record-setting $3.4 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation in Jan.

This was the 17th straight GDQ event to break $1 million in total donations to charity and the eighth straight SGDQ to do so. It was also the 11th GDQ event to break the $2 million mark and just the second SGDQ to cross $3 million.

From speedrunning classics like The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, various Pokémon titles, and Super Mario 64 to the debut of games like Elden Ring and Metroid Dread, the hybrid return of SGDQ went swimmingly. It even included several special moments, like a completely in-engine addition to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time tied to the GDQ Twitch chat.

Here together, this is our future ❤️



Thank you all for being a part of this amazing Ocarina of Time TAS Beta showcase!#SGDQ2022https://t.co/x81FahevHc pic.twitter.com/GrRFPaNG4m — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) July 2, 2022

Throughout its lifetime, GDQ has now raised over $40 million for charity since its inception in 2010. While this isn’t the end of the GDQ event cycle for 2022 yet, the organization’s main events have now fully surpassed its totals from 2021, which saw AGDQ 2021 raise over $2.7 million and SGDQ 2021 pulling over $2.9 million.

As always, you can still donate to GDQ and support Doctors Without Borders by visiting the event’s official website, and all of the VODs are available on the GDQ YouTube channel.