Summer Games Done Quick 2021 raises more than $2.8 million for Doctors Without Borders

Not only did Summer Games Done Quick 2021 surge past the $2.3 million raised during last year’s event, but it also surpassed the $2.77 million raised during Awesome Games Done Quick for the Prevent Cancer Foundation back in January.

And that's a wrap! #SGDQ2021 has come to a close, and although we are sad that it's over, we are beyond joyful as we have raised a total amount of $2,897,704 for @MSF_USA! Thank you to all of our runners, and to you for your generosity and support! — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) July 11, 2021

In total, from July 4 to 11, SGDQ 2021 raised a total of $2,897,704 to support Doctors Without Borders, which makes it GDQ’s biggest online event yet.

This was the seventh-straight year for SGDQ to surpass $1 million, which happened during the Pokémon Black and White race between PulseEffects and Swiftalu, and the 15th GDQ to hit that milestone overall.

The $2 million mark was reached just one day later during one of the final games of the event, Dark Souls III. The push to that second big marker was completed thanks to a consistent lineup of excellent, community favorite speedruns like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Metroid, and a blindfolded Super Mario 64 run.

Just before the final run of SGDQ, Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix, the GDQ team dropped an additional $250,000 into the tracker, pushing it well over $2.5 million thanks to money from sponsors, Twitch subscriptions, and other non-direct donations.

Someone has been practicing in Mario Golf indeed! Who knew that playing golf would actually be practice for Kingdom Hearts II? #SGDQ2021 pic.twitter.com/vKhr95euIN — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) July 11, 2021

The total surpassed $2.8 million at the very end of the event, following an incredible KH2 Final Mix Critical Mode Level One any percent run that lasted more than three hours on its own. A large portion of that last push came from the viewers donating to hit the final, $280,001 Sephiroth and Terra Superboss Fight incentive, and a $40,000 drop from Twitch.

At the end of SGDQ 2021, along with the reveal of the total amount raised, GDQ director and host Kasumi “sumichu” Yogi announced that Games Done Quick is tentatively planning a return to a physical event for AGDQ 2022 from Jan. 9 to 16, with additional details coming soon.

You can still donate to the total and support Doctors Without Borders or learn more about GDQ’s upcoming projects and weekly stream schedule by visiting the event’s official website.