Summer Games Done Quick 2021 early lineup unveiled

The lineup for Summer Games Done Quick 2021 is nearly complete. The team behind the event has already narrowed down nearly 2,000 entries into 164 games that will be featured from July 4 to 11.

In total, 164 games have been tentatively accepted as part of the main SGDQ 2021 lineup. An additional 52 titles will be reserved as backup options and six are listed as bonuses if certain donation incentives are met.

There’s no official schedule for the event yet, but there are roughly 163 hours of content confirmed for SGDQ with this initial list, without taking into account any of the bonuses. Here are some of the highlights that are featured in the submissions legend.

Bayonetta: New Game any percent

Batman: The Video Game: Sega Genesis and Nintendo Entertainment System runs

Untitled Goose Game: 100 percent co-op and other runs too

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: All Dungeons race

The Evil Within 2: Any percent New Game Plus

Super Metroid: 100 percent and 100 percent four-way race

Super Mario Odyssey: Talkatoo percent

The bonuses could also add a Demon’s Souls 2020, Halo 2, Hitman 3, a Trackmania Nations Forever blindfold run, and more if the requirements are met. You can view a full list of accepted games on the official GDQ website.

SGDQ 2021 will stick with last year’s decision to host the event online in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It’ll be streamed live on GDQ’s official Twitch channel. The previous edition of the event raised over $2.3 million for Doctors Without Borders.