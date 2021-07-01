Summer Games Done Quick 2021 begins this weekend

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 is bringing the heat this weekend with a lineup of the best speedrunners showcasing dozens of games for more than 150 continuous hours of content starting on July 4.

Last year’s event raised over $2.3 million for Doctors Without Borders. This year’s goal is to surpass that total during SGDQ 2021’s July 4 to 11 runtime.

Related: How to watch Summer Games Done Quick 2021

In total, SGDQ 2021 will have an estimated 163 hours of content based on the 163 games listed on the main schedule. This total takes into account each speedrun’s estimated time to completion and could end up varying depending on how many runs are finished ahead of schedule or go over their allotted time.

Here are a few of the runs you should look out for:

Bubzia’s blindfolded Super Mario 64 70-star run

Untitled Goose Game: 100 percent co-op and other runs too

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: All Dungeons race

A Pokémon Black and White race between PulseEffects and Swiftalu

A GeoGuessr run where havrd tries for a perfect score

And, like always, there are some bonus games listed to drive donations. These will only be added to the schedule if certain milestones set by the GDQ team are met during the event.

SGDQ 2021 will still be hosted online, streamed in its entirety to GDQ’s official Twitch channel. You can view the full schedule and other details about SGDQ on the official GDQ website.