Subs only: Hasan shows legendary bad timing with ad break during The Game Awards

Outside of delivering strongly opinionated political commentary, HasanAbi is known for the way that he segues into his ad breaks on Twitch. But last night, he dropped the ball by starting an ad break at the absolute worst possible time.

With the top of the hour looming, Hasan knew that he was going to need to start a three-minute ad break in the near future, but as he co-streamed The Game Awards, he wanted to be cognizant of making sure that viewers didn’t miss key parts of the show.

Earlier in his broadcast, he did so by running ad breaks while the event was running commercials of its own, but as The Game Awards’ orchestra played a beautifully composed mashup melody of all the Game of the Year nominees, Hasan made a mistake that was about as cringe-worthy as Al Pacino’s surprise appearance on the show.

Just before the orchestral brilliance came to its end, Hasan started a three-minute ad, unaware that the song was at its conclusion. While he thought he was saving viewers so that they could see the Game of the Year winner, he was doing quite the opposite.

“Okay, that was poorly timed I recognize,” he said. “I apologize for that one. That was poorly timed. That was not a good… I thought that this was going to keep going, and I was wrong. That’s my bad.”

Realizing his mistake almost immediately, all Hasan could do was put his hand to his face in embarrassment as Elden Ring was announced the winner for Game of the Year a short 35 seconds after he started the three minute ad break. Ironic, since most Elden Ring players that have tried to pop a Flask of Crimson Tears when they should’ve just rolled probably know exactly how he felt.

Fortunately, the commercials concluded before the end of the From Software acceptance speech so those not subscribed to Hasan could at least see the tail end of the show, which included a bizarre situation with a random teenager that crashed the stage.