Streamers can use AI to keep constant eye contact with their viewers

You’ve heard of AI blog writers. You’ve heard of AI boyfriends. And now there are AI glasses that are meant to keep wearers staring right at the webcam.

It can be tough work being a full-time streamer. Staring at your webcam all day and making eye contact with viewers can feel awkward, exhausting, and unnatural. Just ask YouTuber Jimmy “Mr Beast” Donaldson—the man has tens of millions of subscribers but said it took years to get used to talking into a camera.

With a new pair of glasses from Nvidia, however, you will be able to stare straight at your camera or webcam forever.

Nvidia has announced a pair of glasses called Eye Contact. These glasses were made to address the issue of having to stare at your camera during a meeting or while streaming. With these glasses on, users can look away but the AI technology will make it appear as if you are staring right into the soul of whoever is watching you.

Interestingly enough, Nvidia has been working on this concept for over a year. But it has just now started its public beta release.

The reaction to the strange technology has been mixed. Some people feel it’s a great social aid for people with autism and for other people who have a hard time maintaining eye contact. But some feel it’s a bit creepy and also wonder if it’s smart to use AI to replace human behavior and interaction in the near future.

Some of the most interested people have actually been content creators.

Some took to Twitter to explain how Eye Contact would help them with livestreams on Twitch or even for filming YouTube videos. This would allow them to read chat, play games, or work on practically anything else while simultaneously looking as if they were looking right at their viewers. This would let them appear engaged even if they were doing something else or too socially drained at that time.

Creepy? Innovative?

Whatever the case, Eye Contact is currently available for testing if you own an RTX.