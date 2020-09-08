Streamer records under 30 minutes Super Mario 64 run after only 7 hours of Speedrunning

Speedrunning is something that often takes players hundreds or even thousands of hours to perfect and even then, some will never be able to break into the leaderboards ahead of other players.

Earlier today a streamer by the name of ChonnyBoi clocked an under 30-minute run of Super Mario 64 after just seven hours of trying.

For this specific speed run record, the player would only need to collect a total of 16 stars before eliminating Bowser and finishing the game.

The stream began with ChonnyBoi taking his first attempt of the day and allegedly his third ever attempt at speedrunning the game. This initial run clocked in at 40 minutes and two seconds, just two seconds shy of the “30-minute club” the streamer initially strived to enter.

As the stream went on ChonnyBoi was able to shave down his time with each attempt until his final run around the seven-hour mark. Leading to this point the streamer had set a goal to come in under 30 minutes. This run would end with an epic showdown against Bowser as the clock ticked towards the 30-minute mark. The streamer was able to defeat Bowser, navigate through the text, and collect the final star coming in just shy of 30 minutes, at 29 minutes and 53 seconds.

This impressive time would put ChonnyBoi in the top 2,000 players for this specific speed run on the leaderboards, however, it was far off the number one place captured by Kanno earlier this year recording his record-breaking time of 15 minutes and 13 seconds.