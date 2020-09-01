Streamer completes Minecraft with Red Bull cans as a keyboard

Some players have completed games with a variety of unique controllers, however, what one streamer used to complete Minecraft might be one of the weirdest yet.

Twitch Streamer Jameskii completed a playthrough of the game using five sugar-free Red Bull cans as his keyboard. The cans were configured with cables to program four of them as the directional buttons and the fifth to jump. The only controls that were configured otherwise were bound to the mouse and included all the regular mouse actions such as destroy and place but also included crouch and sprint.

Jameskii took a short amount of time to get familiar with his new controls before creating a new world and jumping into his playthrough. Having the difficulty on easy, Jameskii did not have the most trouble despite his unique controller format, managing to retrieve all the required materials and entering the nether to take on the Ender Dragon.

Fighting the final battle against the Ender Dragon proved to be the most difficult task, seeing a quick close call in which the Dragon sent the player flying in the air. Fortunately, the streamer had a bucket of water to place down and avoid taking any fall damage. Despite his low reserves of arrows, Jameskii was able to successfully defeat the Ender Dragon with his only death coming after aggravating the surrounding Endermen.

The streamer completed his playthrough in just under three hours of total playtime. While it currently appears Jameskii is the only player to try it, he now hold the record for the fastest time completing Minecraft with Red Bull cans as a keyboard.