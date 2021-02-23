Streamer breaks Minecraft 1.16 speedrun record

Speedrunner Ilumina has broken yet another Minecraft world record, recording the fastest speedrun on version 1.16+ at 13 minutes and 57 seconds.

Streaming on his alt account, Ilumina performed a near flawless run that beat the current world record time by over 20 seconds. There has been some controversy with this run as he was running a mod called Fabric API, which has recently been banned by moderators. Granted Illumina wasn’t aware that the mod was in use, though, he may still be able to get the run validated as the former world record holder Reignex had done before.

Illumina has held multiple records within Minecraft speed running, including major random seed glitchless categories for pre1.9, 1.9-1.15, and 1.16+.

While the run will be a tough test to beat, a new world record will once again inspire speedrunners to make further progress and see just how far the time can be taken down.