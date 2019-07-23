Streamer allegedly banned for showing personal info of person who sent him death threat

Twitch streamer Scottzone received a 30-day ban from Twitch today for presumably exposing personal information of a person that sent him a death threat.

“I regret to inform that I’ve been suspended for 30 days for ‘threatening to share another person’s personal information,'” he tweeted. “I had no prior warning to this and is has only just happened. I am assuming this is because of the clip that went on [r/LivestreamFail] discussing the threat I received.”

Scottzone on Twitter I’m going to try contact Twitch and see exactly what is going on. I have literally just found out in the last 5 minutes.

The clip that Scott believes got him banned was posted on Monday to r/LSF, where it sparked lots of discussion, but has since been deleted from Twitch.

In the clip, Scott showed his viewers an email he received that was loaded with harsh and explicit insults. It culminated into the person proving they know Scott’s personal address by including it at the end of the email.

“Fuck off back to WoW or die, which I can help you do,” the person wrote in the email. “By the way, about the help that I mentioned, I have your address here,” they added.

While discussing the email, Scott showed and read the sender’s name and email address, which is what Scott believes got him banned by Twitch.

The hateful email was sent in response to Scott critiquing part of Final Fantasy XIV‘s raid system, which the death threat sender, quite ironically, felt made the game’s community more toxic.

Before being banned, Scott tweeted that he wasn’t comfortable streaming after receiving the threat, but the support of his community was helping him through the uneasiness.

There has been no official confirmation from Twitch for the reason for Scott’s ban.