‘So f**king what?’: Sasha Grey is totally over Twitch viewers bringing up her past

It has nothing to do with her streaming career.

Twitch stars come from all walks of life, including Sasha Grey, who had a three-year stint as an award-winning adult film actress. It was a long time ago and ended in 2009 when she was 21 years old.

Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from bringing it up on stream—and lately, it’s been ticking her off, especially since her streaming career is on the verge of hitting the four-year mark, which is longer than her adult film career lasted.

Rather than letting them get away with it, she lashed out and didn’t hold back.

“Yeah, I did porn. So fucking what?” she said.

“I did it for three years. I retired at 21. I went on to DJ internationally. I acted in a few other movies and TV shows. I’ve written three books. I’ve published a book on photography. I’m also doing more voice acting!”

Screengrab via Sasha Grey on Twitter

Grey’s streaming career is blossoming, too. According to TwitchTracker, her channel’s viewership has almost doubled since she started. It went from 1589 average viewers in 2019, to 1928 in 2020, 2508 in 2021, and 2736 in 2022.

But since her accolades don’t seem to appease viewers who have a problem with her past, she left with them a stern message—one From Software fans will respect.

“If that bothers you, I don’t care!” she said. “Oh yeah, and I beat Sekiro in my first playthrough on Demon Bell. I probably have bigger balls than you. Just saying.”

Grey is a massive fan of From Software titles. She streamed Elden Ring for 235 hours and Sekiro: Dies Twice for 220 hours, almost twice as much as the next-closest game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

People love watching her stream them, too.

So, while some fans keep bringing up her past like it’s something she should be ashamed about, it hasn’t held Sasha Grey back in the slightest online.