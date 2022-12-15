‘So bad it’s almost good’: TimTheTatman shocked by Warzone’s World Cup-inspired mode

Popular Youtube streamer and content creator TimTheTatman tried his hand at Call of Duty Warzone 2.0’s first major update, a World-cup inspired mode dubbed Warzone Cup. Though appearing to enjoy himself in a lobby, TimTheTatman slammed the absurd new game mode as the game’s first major update, stating that he’s unlikely to ever pick it up again.

Warzone Cup is a Rocket League-like game mode in Warzone 2.0 wherein two teams of three players speed around a football pitch on ATVs, attempting to get a football into the back of the opponent’s net. Inspired by the 2022 World Cup, the game brings a unique flare to the beautiful game by allowing players to pick up explosives and other hazardous items to fling at their enemies.

TimTheTatman entered Warzone Cup skeptical of the game mode’s quality. First impressions did not change his opinion, as the streamer commented on how the game mode was based on the movement of a rather clunky vehicle. Though the streamer’s chat, and even teammates, were quick to condemn the game, Tim shared his thoughts.

“Chat, is this so bad it’s almost good? I think this is so bad that I think I’m having fun,” though chat continued to rebuff his claim, Tim, perhaps jokingly, insisted that the game mode had some redeeming qualities. At the end of his session, however, Tim discussed the game mode further and stated that the game mode was a waste of the battle royale’s first major update.

“Guys, I’m going to be honest. I’m never touching that game mode again,” Tim proclaimed, “This is the very first Warzone 2 update we got. This is big, this is the first Call of Duty update, and we got that. I’m not trying to yell at anyone on the dev team or anyone from Call of Duty… instead of this game mode, I would have liked a lot more bugs to have gotten fixed.”

Though TimTheTatman was not sold on Warzone Cup, he still admitted that he had some fun driving around the pitch.