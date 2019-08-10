Shroud’s Twitter account has been hacked

Popular streamer and former professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek’s Twitter account was hacked today.

It seems like the last legitimate tweet from Shroud came at 1:38am CT. He simply said “wassup EU” and linked to his Twitch stream.

Related: Shroud opens a CS:GO skin case for good luck in the middle of a retake

The first indication that Shroud was hacked today came from a tweet at 11:45am CT. Since then, whoever has gained control of Shroud’s account has posted over 20 tweets telling the popular streamer’s 1.3 million followers to go follow other specific accounts. Some of the tweets contain profanity and inappropriate language, too.

It seems like Shroud’s Twitter was his only major social media account that’s been hacked, however. His Instagram, YouTube, and Twitch channel don’t appear to be affected at this time.

Many fans (and Shroud himself) are likely anxious for the streamer to get his Twitter account back.