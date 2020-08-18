Shroud leads all streamers in viewership during first week back on Twitch

Shroud’s first week back on Twitch was a resounding success for the former CS:GO pro whose lucrative contract with Mixer ended due to the platform’s closure.

In his first week back on Twitch, Shroud has averaged 104,752 viewers across 40 hours of streaming, totaling just more than four million hours watched, according to Twitch statistics website SullyGnome.

Shroud was the most-watched content creator on Twitch and he had more than twice the average viewership of other streamers in the top five, including xQc, NICKMERCS, and Gaules.

The strongest viewership for Shroud predictably came during his first stream back on Wednesday, Aug. 12 when his 225,041 average viewership for 7.4 hours of airtime was complemented by a 471,281 peak.

Shroud’s viewership has been some of Twitch’s best at the moment, but it’s also historically his highest viewership across both Twitch and Mixer.

Prior to leaving Twitch for Mixer in October 2019, Shroud’s highest peak viewership figure came on Feb. 12 during an Apex Legends competition run by Twitch Rivals shortly after the game came out. That day, he hit just over 200,000 viewers and averaged more than 126,000 viewers.

Since 2018, Shroud has eclipsed 100,000 viewers nine times playing games like PUBG, Apex, and Call of Duty. After coming back to Twitch, most of Shroud’s airtime has been dedicated to Riot’s new tactical shooter, VALORANT.

While on Mixer, his viewership suffered, relatively speaking. Shroud averaged just under 24,000 viewers on Mixer during October in the 49 hours he streamed after moving. But after that, his viewership dipped to an average of less than 10,000 for the rest of the year, according to Stream Hatchet statistics.

Though Shroud’s audience numbers this past week have been relatively front-loaded, it’s clear that he’s back to being the top dog on Twitch.

Aside from his first two streams, in which he averaged more than 100,000 viewers, Shroud has continued to attract an average audience of more than 60,000 people. These figures are still enough to beat out guys like xQc and NICKMERCS, who have averaged 45,573 and 51,910 viewers respectively the past seven days.

This success should have been expected, though. In 2019, despite leaving the platform in the fall, Shroud was among the most-watched streamers on Twitch with nearly 63 million hours watched, only being outperformed by Summit1g (64.6 million) and Tfue (92.7 million).

Will Shroud hit more than four million hours watched every week? Likely not considering his workman-like 40-hour-a-week schedule. But in just one week, Shroud has proven that he isn’t just back home. He’s here to dominate the platform again. Frankly, it’s almost like he never left.