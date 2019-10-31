Shroud goes to urgent care due to back pain, will take a short break from his stream

Shroud has decided to take a few days off from his stream because of his back pain, the streamer announced last night.

The former CS:GO pro didn’t stream yesterday since he went to urgent care on Oct. 29 and the doctor suggested that he rest. “Doctor gave me some meds and said it’d be a good idea to take a day or two to rest,” Shroud said.

Michael Grzesiek on Twitter Sorry dudes, no stream today went to urgent care last night about my back pain. Doctor gave me some meds and said it’d be a good idea to take a day or two to rest. <3

Shroud put a good amount of hours into his stream over the last few days due to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s arrival on Oct. 25. He signed an exclusive contract to stream on Mixer a week ago, so it’s unlucky that he has to take some days off when he’s trying to produce good numbers on his new platform.

Dr Disrespect replied to shroud’s tweet. But instead of wishing for a speedy recover, the Doc jokingly questioned how shroud could have back pain when it’s Tyler “Skadoodle” Latham, his former CS:GO teammate, who carries him in every match.

Shroud replied with a joke himself by tagging CoD pro Matthew “FormaL” Piper, suggesting that FormaL has been carrying the Doc in Modern Warfare. “Doc sets me up for kills I’ll be honest,” FormaL said.

Shroud hasn’t set a date yet for his return on Mixer, but according to his tweet, he was advised to take only one or two days off. This means fans will likely see shroud back on stream sometime this weekend.