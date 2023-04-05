SGDQ 2023 goes Zelda-heavy, adds long-awaited debuts

Summer Games Done Quick is back in action very soon, bringing speedrunners together from around the world to support a good cause once again—this time with a physical presence back on the menu in Minneapolis.

The event itself will run from May 28 to June 4, with the goal of surpassing last year’s SGDQ total of $3,053,827 raised for Doctors Without Borders. And to help do that, the schedule for AGDQ 2023 is going heavy on The Legend of Zelda hype and pairing it with some long-awaited debuts.

My feed is FULL of people acting like the cast list for the spring musical just got posted and I am so here for it. Congrats to everyone who got in, runners, hosts, backups, etc. I can't wait to see you do your thing. https://t.co/cvhbDV9Z63 — Dan (@manfromthehand) April 5, 2023

Throughout the seven-day marathon, six different Zelda games will be on display—though that won’t include the soon-to-be-released Tears of the Kingdom. Instead, Breath of the Wild is back on the menu with a special any percent, blindfolded run to keep fans in the spirit of the Nintendo Switch’s highlight. Classics like Majora’s Mask, Minish Cap, and Twilight Princess will be featured, too.

Outside of some other staple games making a return to the lineup alongside some recent additions like Pokémon Scarlet and Violet or Elden Ring, there seems to be a heavy focus on races this year. Pokémon Colosseum, Mario Maker 2, Sonic Adventure DX, and many more all have a race on the docket this time for viewers to enjoy.

There will also be several titles making their GDQ debut at this event, including Hearthstone, Pizza Tower, and the newest Sonic the Hedgehog title, Sonic Frontiers. Metroid Prime Remastered and Lil Gator Game are standouts that will get some love this time around, too.

You can view the full list of games, which currently makes up over 173 hours of content, on the official AGDQ website.

The entire event will be run from a physical location in Minneapolis for a second straight year after the online COVID era, though many runners will still be participating remotely thanks to the show’s adaptive hybrid format. You can watch the whole thing live on the GDQ Twitch channel.