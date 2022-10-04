Senzawa returns after 2 mysterious years of hiding

The VTuber community was left stumped and concerned when Senzawa suddenly disappeared in 2020. But after two years of silence, Senzawa may be back.

Senzawa is a VTuber known for creating parody videos of popular songs and anime themes, including “okie dokie boomer” in 2019, which later became a huge TikTok trend, and “i wanna be a cowboy.” Her latest music video had tens of millions of views, making it quite shocking when she disappeared on such a high note.

While many felt she was a “legend” for dipping at the height of her music career, it also had the VTuber community confused and speculating on the reason why she may have left.

At the time, Senzawa’s Discord was full of toxicity. It was suspected that the “mainstream” online community that joined the Discord due to the popularity of “okie dokie boomer” had flooded the server and changed the environment.

Senzawa had sent a tweet before leaving that going onto the Discord server gave her a headache. On the Discord server itself, Senzawa said that she “dies a little” every time she returns.

Senzawa was completely silent on social media, including Twitter and YouTube, for two years after that. She didn’t make videos and didn’t post anything anywhere.

Then, on Oct. 4, Senzawa sent a short tweet: “uh oh!”

The VTuber community went wild. The simple tweet has over 72,000 likes at time of writing. Everyone has been welcoming her back and expressing shock at her possible return to content creation. Many have sent memes in support, including ones of Senzawa with a cowboy hat and some of her dancing.

No way the Queen is back pic.twitter.com/1Q3K0ZCsX0 — Karen 玉子焼き🥥🌺 (@FireSisterBee) October 4, 2022

While the VTubing community is clearly excited about her tweet, Senzawa has not said anything since. It’s unclear what Senzawa has in store, whether it’s making more parodies, streaming, or just sending a single tweet.