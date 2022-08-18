Quin69 mocks Diablo 4 battle pass’ ‘earn rewards for free’ model

Twitch streamer Quin69 recently had harsh words for Diablo 4’s battle pass, mocking the game for advertising its “earn rewards for free” model.

Quin69 has had a staunch opposition toward the ongoing microtransaction trend found prominently in many modern video game titles. The livestreamer, however, has taken particular issue against Blizzard’s Diablo titles. Shortly after the launch of Diablo Immortal, Quin69 poured $10,000 into the game to protest the game’s RNG, pay-to-win system.

Diablo 4’s most recent battle pass is seemingly the next target of Quin69’s microtransaction ire. The game boasts multiple levels to its newest battle pass, allowing players to either pay for the premium version or to gradually unlock items on the free version. Though allowing players to unlock rewards without paying, Quin69 found it absurd to even promote this feature of the battle pass.

“It’s a fucking computer game that I fucking bought. Are you telling me I can play the game that I purchased?” the Twitch streamer said. “Gaming in 2022, dude. Holy shit. Guys, you can buy this game and then earn rewards for free just by playing. You don’t even have to put in your credit card in, you just have to play the game that you purchased.”

Though Diablo 4’s battle pass is available at multiple levels, it appears that Quin69 has taken a more fundamental issue with the need to even express a free version. Though it is unclear if the Twitch streamer will play Diablo 4 to the extent he did the franchise’s mobile entry, he currently seems unimpressed with what the title has to offer players.