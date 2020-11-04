Projekt Melody banned on Twitch again, partner status removed

She might be gone for good.

Virtual camgirl Projekt Melody, who last streamed on Nov. 2, was handed a second ban from Twitch this morning. The company also removed her partner status.

Melody’s first suspension on the platform came in March, when she was banned just one day after making her debut stream. At the time, the self-described “Hentai AI” stated that she “got too spicy” on Twitch. After three days, the ban was lifted.

While the streamer keeps to SFW content on her Twitch, having streamed regularly on the platform over the past months, her overt and open NSFW nature likely meant that she was under more scrutiny than most.

It doesn’t bode well for Melody fans, however, that her partner status has been revoked. Twitch’s ban guidelines and durations vary wildly but unpartnering a streamer indicates a more severe sentence. It’s possible that the virtual streamer has been permanently banned from the platform.

Melody has yet to make a statement regarding the current ban.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.