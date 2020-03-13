ProjektMelody banned on Twitch one day after being partnered

Virtual camgirl Projekt Melody has been handed a ban by Twitch just one day after she was made a partner with the platform.

Self-described as “the first and only 3D rendered hentai camgirl”, Projekt Melody understandably had to tone down her usual content for Twitch. Her Twitch debut saw her garner upwards of 30,000 simultaneous viewers.

In spite of her efforts, she has been handed a suspension from the streaming giant but has stated that she will be returning next week.

Sorry guys, I got too 🔥spicy🔥 last week. (sorry again twitch!!) There's a lil suspension on my account. I'm NOT banned.😂 And to make up to my subs, I'll be streaming a LOT more there next week! I'll update soon on this weekend's schedule~



While no official reason has been given for her suspension, the virtual model’s overt advertising for Fakku and the presence of sex toys on stream could have factored into Twitch’s consideration.

Projekt Melody’s model is created by DigitrevX, a professional 3D artist and animator. While they have remained coy about the “complicated” technology used to bring Melody to life, it’s likely a form of capture suit commonly used in visual effects technology.

Q: How does Melody work? A: Simply the tech is complicated and we are not ready to just throw those answers out right now. The R&D into some of this is money and time that was invested to figure out that you are asking me to share for free. — DigitrevX (@Digitrevx) February 13, 2020

This provides motion capture data to the computer, which can then be transposed onto a 3D model of the artist’s choice.