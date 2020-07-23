Post Malone to participate in gaming stream with HyperX tomorrow

The artist will play Call of Duty: Warzone and interact with fans.

Post Malone is set to participate in HyperX’s online HXCKED event tomorrow, July 24, the company announced today. The 25-year-old musician will play Call of Duty: Warzone while interacting with fans in the Twitch chat.

The Grammy-nominated artist is one of HyperX’s gaming ambassadors called the HyperX Heroes. Tomorrow’s stream will be a part of a series of streaming events on HyperX’s Twitch channel, featuring HyperX Heroes and other guests “playing popular gaming titles and connecting virtually with fans,” according to HyperX.

Image via HyperX

Some of the HyperX Heroes who may appear during the stream include Pokimane, Joel Embiid, Gordon Hayward, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Daigo, Marco Reus, and Dimez. The event will be produced by Cut + Sew company Zoned, a full-service agency, venture, and IP studio “built at the intersection of gaming and culture.”

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology. The company also supports esports teams, such as Furia, Cloud9, Team Liquid, and many others.

HyperX is heavily invested in gaming events. The company even obtained exclusive naming rights to Allied Esports’ global flagship property located at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas where HyperX hosted the Ninja Vegas event in 2018.

You can watch Post Malone in action tomorrow at 8pm CT on HyperX’s Twitch channel.