Pokimane’s ultimate red flag test she conducts when dating streamers will surprise you

Pokimane has released the first episode of her solo podcast, called “things i’ve never admitted online,” on Dec. 12. She shared how she manages her dating life as a public personality, including a surprising test.

She said that she developed a test when dating streamers, or people tied to the industry, to spot red flags at an early stage. “At some point during the date, I’ll just throw out the idea of: yeah, I’m kinda thinking of retiring! And then I listen up real close,” she told fans in the podcast.

“If they go: whatever, do whatever makes you happy! I know they don’t give a flying fuck about my clout.” If they try to convince her to change her mind even when she tells them she needs a break for her mental health, she sees that answer as a red flag. “One time I said that to a guy and he was so vehemently against it … and I’m like: bro! You care more about my career than I do.”

In the solo podcast, she explained that she didn’t date streamers when starting out because she wanted to make a name for herself. “When I got into this industry, if you were dating someone … you were known as that person’s girlfriend,” she said. “So I was like: can’t be nobody’s girlfriend if you don’t know who I’m dating!”

Pokimane walked through her journey in the streaming industry and said why she never got into a relationship with a streamer. But as she gained more popularity, she stopped caring about the other’s opinion and started dating streamers. “Being a woman or fem-presenting in a lot of industries, people are gonna discredit your success, no matter what the fuck you do. So you might as well do the fuck you want,” she said unapologetically.

More episodes will release every Tuesday, and the variety streamer already shared the main theme of the three next ones. They’re lined up until Jan. 2, 2024. She’ll talk about red flags, more about her dating experience, and body dysmorphia in the next ones.