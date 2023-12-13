Pokimane is ‘tired of keeping secrets,’ launches solo podcast

Pokimane has launched her own solo podcast, available on Spotify and Apple podcasts, on Dec. 12. She’ll talk about her “hottest takes and most embarrassing secrets” on subjects such as internet culture, content creation, and beauty standards.

The show is called ‘don’t tell anyone with Pokimane,’ and fans can listen to the first release in the app. “I’m tired of keeping secrets,” the streamer said in the first episode of her podcast. She explained she dreamt of releasing a podcast for a while and wanted to show a more private part of her personality and life to her fans through that new format.

i made a podcast 🙂



let's get into my juiciest stories, embarrassing confessions, and episode 1: things i've never admitted publicly.



"don't tell anyone" is out now on spotify w/ video & apple podcasts! 🥲🎉 pic.twitter.com/QPatwNtjQ3 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) December 12, 2023

The first episode is called “Things I’ve never admitted publicly.” In the episode, she talks about friendships and romantic relationships with streamers, and the issues she went through on that matter. She labelled those connections “stressful, scary, and lowkey political,” and explained how publicly dating a streamer would always backfire on women or fem-presenting people in the industry.

The theme of the three next episodes of the podcast were already revealed, and they’re all quite spicy or controversial. There’s no doubt fans will flock in to hear the public figure’s hottest takes. Let’s get out of the way now, though: she didn’t mention the cookie controversy, and likely won’t address it until the dust settles.

At the time of writing, the podcast received an overwhelming amount of positive reviews. It’s rated around 4.7 out of five on Spotify and Apple podcasts. The episode lasts around 50 minutes, and also features a video. The next episode will release on Dec. 19 and is named “red flags (including mine lol)”.