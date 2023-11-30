Cookie drama still baking as Pokimane claims xQc has ‘bone to pick’ with her

It’s the bread and butter case that won’t stop giving, drama that nobody will for-guette, an argument that is driving some people do-nuts. Terrible puns aside, Pokimane has called out xQc for his unapologetic review of her new cookies.

To say that Myna hasn’t got off to the best of starts is an understatement. Aside from accusations that the $7 per bag “healthy” cookies are simply Costco products repackaged, the biggest anti-consumer issue ended up emerging from Pokimane. Although she has defended her words as “a joke” the viral clip of her calling out a particularly punchy viewer as “broke” has only served to tarnish her image.

Pokimane’s recent spat is not a good look for either herself or xQc (pictured). Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, she’s headed back on the attack and xQc was set firmly in her sights during a conversation with Kai Cenat. “Sometimes, other people’s opinions are none of my business,” Pokimane said on Nov. 25 before adding that xQc had a “bone to pick” with her as part of the very same conversation.

Forgetting about the semantics for a bit, xQc was visibly baffled at such a suggestion. “I gave an honest review,” he said later on Nov. 28, “I tried my best, chat, to objectively say what I thought about the cookie with no bias.” Interesting to note is that he received the product for free and, thus, did not go out of his way to stir up drama. According to him, the review was simply that pure and simple.

Letting the matter drop clearly wasn’t on the agenda from this point on, however. Perhaps in an unwise move, xQc would later attempt to justify the specifics of what he said during that stream as instigating “tension because it was funny.” In a war of words over an admittedly overpriced, streamer-backed snack, this just made the ex-Overwatch professional player look like he was gunning for clicks at Pokimane’s expense.

Ultimately, Myne Cookies are not the be-all and end-all of the food industry. Apologies for bringing logic to a very silly situation, but other baked goods are available at your local retailers and will very likely make you as happy as any specialist product you shall find online. Whether you wish to buy it or not is not the issue anymore.

The issue lies with two people who can’t stand on the high ground they set up for themselves. If Pokimane truly did not care about the opinions of others, she would not have called out xQc and certainly not have dared say what she did to that fan be it joking or not. As for xQc, the man knows how to make content. We are not privy to his innermost thoughts and reviewing a free product negatively was within his rights. To do so with prior intention is insincere. To reveal that of your own accord is pretty wild.