Pokimane partners with Spotify to create her official playlist

Popular Twitch streamer and influencer Pokimane has partnered with Swedish audio streaming service Spotify to create her official playlist, which will be featured on Spotify’s home page.

Pokimane is among the most viewed streamers on the livestreaming platform Twitch, amassing over 9.3 million followers on the platform and broadcasting to 22,000 average concurrent viewers, according to Twitch Tracker. Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming service, boasting over 433 million users with an extensive catalog of the most globally known artists. The two streaming giants have partnered up to bring Pokimane’s top Spotify picks to listeners across the platform.

The Twitch streamer’s playlist features 51 total songs across a two-and-half-hour run time, featuring artists such as Audrey Nuna, BIBI, Lolo Zouaï, and more. Some artists found on the playlist are even frequent collaborators with Pokimane, such as Bella Poarch, whose recent song “Living Hell” makes an appearance on the list.

Spotify will often host celebrity or influencer playlists on the website and mobile app’s front page, previously featuring Tyler Oakly, Jimmy Fallon, Dwayne Wade, and even Barack and Michelle Obama. Pokimane will now be the latest content creator to be featured on the platform and her favorites playlist will be center stage on Spotify’s website as a featured playlist.

Fans or simply interested listeners can view and experience her curated playlist here or visit Spotify to see for themselves. As Twitch streamers and livestreaming in general have continued to grow, more and more of the platform’s largest and most popular creators have continually taken massive partnerships. While this is the first streamer playlist sponsored by Spotify, it potentially could be one of many coming in the future.