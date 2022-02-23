Pokimane to give away new Tesla Model 3, thousands in cash

Popular Twitch streamer Pokimane announced on Twitter she is hosting a giveaway for a new Tesla. Twitter users are able to enter into the sweepstakes by following and retweeting Pokimane’s giveaway Tweet, commenting with the hashtags #PokiCar and #sweepstakes.

The winner will receive a Tesla Model 3, featuring pearl white paint, an all-black interior, 18′ aero wheels, and a single-motor rear-wheel drive. In a follow-up tweet, Pokimane also said she added up to $33,000 in additional cash to help with the eventual winner’s taxes.

CAR GIVEAWAY 🥰 you could win a brand new TESLA!



✨ retweet + follow

✨ comment #PokiCar #sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/sfnaC4AgiT — pokimane (@pokimanelol) February 23, 2022

As the giveaway has only just started today, participants will have until 1:59am CT on March 3 to enter. Admission into the giveaway only grants each Twitter user one entry. The competition is only available to citizens of the United States who are 18 years and older.

The winner will be revealed on March 3 and the selected Twitter user can expect a message confirming their win in Twitter’s direct messages.

Only hours after the contest was released, Pokimane’s announcement tweet has already amassed nearly 30,000 retweets and thousands of replies using the eligible hashtags. 100 Thieves coach Mithy, fellow OTV member Scarra, and League Challenger player Asyc have all entered into the contest in Pokimane’s replies.