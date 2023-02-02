Pokimane gets so many trolls replying to her she pays someone to block them all

The streaming queen pokimane revealed some new details about the banning system on her stream.

The 26-year-old admitted she has a group of employees paid exclusively for banning toxic people in her chat.

“I’m not even the one blocking people,” pokimane said on her stream on Feb. 1. “If people say some weird shit in my replies, on god, 90 percent of the time I don’t see it. I have people on my account blocking people for me.”

“It was not even me,” pokimane added when she mentioned several people complained about her blocking them on the stream.

Pokimane has been one of the most popular streamers on Twitch for years now, and in 2022, it was no different. During the past year, she garnered 12.28 million hours watched, the seventh-most out of female streamers on the platform, according to Streams Charts. In the last 30 days, she has broadcast for more than 46 hours.

It’s really no surprise Pokimane hires people to ban toxic viewers. With such a huge audience, pokimane likely has an enormous number of trolls during her streams, so she and potentially other big streamers, almost certainly need a helping hand.