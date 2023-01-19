Pokimane debunks—and confirms—myths about her from Twitch fans

Fans of Twitch content creators often flood the internet with conspiracy theories about their favorite, and least favorite, content creators. But Pokimane took matters into her own hands today by doing a quick video takedown of myths and assumptions about her.

The vlog-style video posted to YouTube included a wide array of assumptions that people have about her, and while she swiftly debunked some, there were many more fan theories about her that were truer than one might have anticipated.

“I have had people assume the weirdest stuff,” she said. “I swear, I go on the internet and I learn more about myself than I knew. … People think that they watch streamers for so long that they must really know this person. Sometimes, it’s not a person. It’s a persona.”

One of the biggest denials she had was about OnlyFans. While some people have accused her of contemplating how much she could make on the platform, Poki said she has never seriously considered it.

Another big debunking was about drug use. Pokimane admitted that the D.A.R.E. program at her school did a thorough job of brainwashing her into being fearful of the effects marijuana and other drugs have. To put it precisely, Poki said “drugs scare me.”

Pokimane has increasingly focused on her personal wellness in the past year or so, leading to people asking if overworking and burnout led to her taking a step back. This is one of the assumptions that Poki fully agreed with.

While living in a streaming house, Poki admitted that she gained an unhealthy relationship with work because she was surrounded by people working all the time, leading her to work more. Her newfound focus on self-care led her to admit that she even would like to get married in the next five years or so, which was one of the assumptions she read.

“That’s something that differentiates me from a lot of other streamers,” she said. “A lot of streamers don’t want kids. They don’t want families. They don’t want any of that. I am very much looking forward to one day moving into that more familial chapter of my life.”

Perhaps the only situation where Pokimane held back was when questions of her sexuality came up. While she has been asked numerous times if she is homosexual or bisexual, Pokimane refused to confirm or deny anything about her sexuality because it’s not something she thinks people need to know anything about.