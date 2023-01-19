Pokimane admits OnlyFans opportunity was ‘around’ but never in her plans

Pokimane tackled the topic of OnlyFans on her Jan. 18 broadcast.

The popular streamer admitted she had the opportunity to begin her OnlyFans journey in the past but it was never in her plans. “What do you mean ‘if the chance came?’ The chance has been here. The opportunity has been around. It’s been there,” she said.

“I know that’s not the career path for me,” pokimane added. “It’s just like that. I know I like blue and I know I don’t like green peppers. I don’t like the way that they taste. It’s that simple.”

This is a topic that’s frequently brought up in pokimane’s streams by her viewers. In June 2022, she talked about it in a podcast with OTK founder Mizkif and acknowledged the potential of the platform “I could probably make somewhere between one to 10 million a month,” she said.

At the same time, she mirrored a similar opinion to the one from yesterday, claiming she’s not interested in taking that route in her career. “Whether it’s OnlyFans, gambling, or whatever… I don’t genuinely want to do something—and it doesn’t matter how much money I can make doing it—I’m not going to do it,” she said.”

OnlyFans is an online subscription-based platform used frequently by sex workers who produce pornography on the site.