Fans everywhere: One ‘crazy’ CEO tried to pay Pokimane thousands just to meet up

Twitch star Imane “Pokimane” Anys has dealt with many crazy fans throughout her career, including one who tracked her down on a holiday just to carry her luggage and another who got her face tattooed on their body.

But it turns out, the craziest one is a CEO of an unnamed company who offered to pay her friend a lot of money to organize a meet-up—regardless of whether it was physical or virtual.

Pokimane told AriaSaki about the incident during her Twitch stream on Oct. 12.

Screengrab via Pokimane on Twitch

“You know, one of my friends told me that a guy tried to pay him to get us to meet up. Even like, over Zoom,” she said. “He was like, ‘If you won’t take cash, I’ll pay you in Bitcoin. I just want to meet her.’” AriaSaki’s jaw dropped to the floor upon hearing it and she described the strange meet-up request incident as “crazy.”

Pokimane continued: “At least my friend actually told me. But it makes me wonder, what goes on behind the scenes that you never even hear of?”

“Some dudes are crazy, and this guy was like, a CEO of a company. That’s all I’ll say. Yeah, I mean, that’s how he’s got the money to do shit like that. Very weird.”

Assuming the CEO intended to pay her friend one Bitcoin, it’s currently worth around $20,000. That’s a lot of money to organize a one-on-one meet-and-greet—at least for a person with an average income.

But obviously, that wasn’t an issue for them.

Her fans are trying to speculate who it might be. They figure it’s someone with close ties to streaming who dabbles in cryptocurrency, but that doesn’t narrow things down.