Pokimane calls out unnamed male creator for double standards: ‘Too much s**t happens in this industry that goes unchecked’

Popular Twitch streamer Pokimane recalled an unnamed male streamer yesterday who sought to criticize her for a recent Instagram post. But Pokimane instead found a double standard in the streamer’s logic.

Pokimane finally returned to Twitch yesterday after her six-week streaming hiatus that she took for a mental reset. The Twitch star picked up right where she left off, making waves, calling out haters, and taking issue with one unidentified male streamer in particular.

While breaking down her recently uploaded YouTube video, Pokimane paused to reflect on an argument she had with a fellow Twitch streamer. The disagreement between the two was apparently so polarizing that Pokimane said she cut this former friend out of her life entirely. Though refusing to name the individual she had the conflict with, Pokimane had a scathing recollection of their encounter.

The unnamed streamer apparently took issue with an Instagram post of Pokimane in a bright pink suit, accusing the streamer of only posting the photo for male validation. Pokimane found this claim absurd and countered that all online content creators post for validation of some kind.

“One mother flipper deadass was all up in my DMs, talking about ‘you did this for male validation,'” Pokimane said, mocking her critic. “I was like, ‘you tweet shit out all the time for validation too,’ and he’s like, ‘so, you agree with me?’ No, I’m pointing out that we clearly don’t see eye to eye.”

Pokimane went on to say the disagreeable streamer even said that “if I was your dad, I’d be disappointed.” Pokimane could not hold back her laughter while recalling the encounter, reaffirming that she and her father had a perfectly fine relationship. Instead, the interaction made Pokimane think more broadly about the content creation industry.

“It made me realize, what am I doing to be existing in an industry where people think that’s normal,” the Twitch streamer said in pure bewilderment. “You think it’s normal to talk to me like that? To talk about me like that? That’s fucking weird. Too much shit happens in this industry that goes unchecked.”

While Pokimane’s viewers relentlessly attempted to guess who the offender was that sparked the streamer’s tirade, Pokimane kept their identity under wraps.