Pokimane becomes first female Twitch star to hit 9 million streaming followers

Popular streamer and content creator Pokimane is one of the biggest streamers across all platforms, and on March 3 she cemented that status with a new record–the Moroccan-Canadian star has become the first female Twitch streamer to hit nine million followers on Twitch.

Pokimane was live on her Twitch channel when she received a donation informing her that she had just reached nine million followers on the platform. She proceeded to pull up a live counter of her channels followers and spent a bit saying thank you in a variety of languages in response to her accomplishment.

She highlighted the achievement with a tweet showcasing a screenshot of her massive Twitch milestone: 9,004,652 followers, as of the evening of Sunday, April 3.

thanks for 9 mil 💜 pic.twitter.com/QaggDTnpW7 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) April 3, 2022

This record marks another massive accomplishment in Pokimane’s career. She has previously attained other massive accomplishments including being named the Best Twitch Streamer of the Year through the Shorty Awards in 2018, being a featured awardee in the “Games” category of Forbes 30 under 30 in 2021, and receiving the Legacy Award from The Streamer Awards in 2022.

As of the time of her newest achievement, Pokimane is currently the ninth most followed streamer on the platform and the only female streamer in the top 20 most followed streamers on Twitch.

Pokimane has long been a popular Twitch star and consistently paves the way for women in streaming and gaming. This latest achievement demonstrates her continuous success and marks an important achievement for women across the scene.