Pokelawls committed an unforgivable atrocity on some Bubble Tape gum

Twitch plays host to many things on the internet. It’s home to entertainers like Guy “DrDisRespect” Beahm and Saqib “Lirik” Zahid, and even U.S. President Donald Trump and The Washington Post have channels.

But today, it hosted one of the most horrifying events ever witnessed in modern human history. We must warn you, this clip isn’t for the faint of heart.

Actual war crime Clip of pokelawls Playing just chatting – Clipped by kakeratenshi

While waiting for President Trump to deliver remarks on YouTube, Poke went fullscreen with his webcam and busted out a pack of Hubba Bubba Bubble Tape gum.

“I’m about to piss off the world, even worse than Trump,” Poke said. “You guys ready?”

He then took the roll of Bubble Tape out of the pack and took a bite out of the entire roll. Bubble Tape is bubble gum that’s meant to be unrolled like a roll of tape. But he bit into it like a cinnamon roll. Horrific.

Poke, who found early success as a competitive Overwatch streamer and prolific Genji player, has since moved on to become a variety streamer. He also does IRL streams and occasionally does things like this, which are concerning. But it’s all for entertainment.