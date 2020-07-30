PewDiePie responds to Joe Rogan’s comments on video games

PewDiePie has finally weighed in on the video game argument recently sparked by famous comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan.

Rogan came under fire earlier this week after he made comments about video games being a “waste of time” when compared to other hobbies. Rogan explained during a podcast with author Joe De Sena that he believes video games won’t improve a player’s future.

“Video games are a real problem,” Rogan said. “You know why? Because they’re fucking fun… you do them, and they’re real exciting, but you don’t get anywhere.”

Rogan used an example of a person practicing jiu-jitsu instead of playing video games and how this hobby would improve their physical and health and teach a valuable, profitable skill. These comments immediately received backlash from dozens of people in the gaming community, including Ninja.

PewDiePie, one of the biggest content creators on YouTube, released a video today where he provided his take on the entire situation. He advocated for both sides of the debate while also making fun of Rogan’s jiu-jitsu example.

“I get it, I get his point. It’s just like the worst example ever with jiu-jitsu.” PewDiePie said. “That’s another thing, you wouldn’t have to be good at gaming to make a living. Obviously.”

PewDiePie explained that he could continue to make fun of Rogan’s argument, but that he understands the point he was trying to make. Video games are a fun pastime for a lot of people, but they can harm players who overindulge. PewDiePie made it clear that there should be a balance for people pursuing a gaming career or those who enjoy gaming as a hobby.

“But I don’t want to sell people on the pipe dream that it’s possible for everyone, because it isn’t.” PewDiePie said. “I guess what I’m saying is find a balance. By all means, enjoy video games, it’s a great hobby, it’s super fun… But also find a balance.”