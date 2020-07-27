Ninja weighs in on Joe Rogan’s comments calling gaming a “waste [of] time”

Popular streamer Ninja has responded to comments made by podcast host and comedian Joe Rogan regarding video games being a “waste [of] time.”

During a podcast with author Joe De Sena, Rogan elaborated on his concerns with video games, saying that he believes they will not get their users anywhere.

“Video games are a real problem,” Rogan said. “You know why? Because they’re fucking fun…You do them, and they’re real exciting, but you don’t get anywhere.”

Rogan argued that a child could either spend their time working towards gaining skills to create a business or they could spend the years playing video games instead.

After this clip began to circulate the internet, the gaming community criticized Rogan’s comments with many joining the discussion including Ninja.

The streamer posted a video to his Twitter breaking down Rogan’s argument.

Joe Rogan gaming comment thoughts video.



Mind was kinda everywhere but wanted to get a little vid out to explain it sooner rather than later.



ALSO! Enjoy the full emo hair Ninj right now 🤪 pic.twitter.com/fgb92vUVtF — Ninja (@Ninja) July 26, 2020

“It sounds like he’s talking about the top-one percent of like the very odd or one-off chance that you’re gonna be a professional player, an Esports player, and a successful one at that,” Ninja said. “I mean you can be a professional Esports player and be on a tier-two, tier-three org which is not maybe paying you the most, and obviously if you’re not winning and being paid a lot and you’re not a big streamer then you’re not really making a lot of money.”

Ninja stated that he doesn’t believe Rogan understands the multiple avenues gamers are able to take in the industry to make an income, continuing to say that just because a player lacks the skill level it does not mean they can’t find a career in gaming.