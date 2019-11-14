Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie hosts charity livestream for human rights on Twitch tomorrow

A living isn’t the only thing Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco has high hopes for.

The lead vocalist is kicking off the first of six State Farm Charity streams tomorrow at 1pm CT on his Twitch channel. Urie is raising money for the Highest Hopes Foundation, an organization he founded that advocates for human rights.

Screeengrab via Highest Hopes Foundation

“I want to join in on the fight for those who cannot fight for themselves,” Urie said on the Highest Hopes Foundation’s website. “Today I present to you the Highest Hopes Foundation, created to support the efforts of non-profit organizations that lead, develop, and advocate support for human rights. This is dedicated to all people and communities who are subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.”

Other Twitch stars, including Fortnite streamer Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo and Teamfight Tactics streamer Rumay “Hafu” Wang, will headline additional charity streams throughout the end of the year to benefit causes like St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and the American Red Cross.

Nov. 21: CohhCarnage 9am CT.

CohhCarnage 9am CT. Dec. 4: Hafu 2pm CT.

Hafu 2pm CT. Dec. 11: Valkyrae 2pm CT.

Valkyrae 2pm CT. Dec. 17: Annemunition 5pm CT.

Annemunition 5pm CT. Dec 21: DrLupo 12pm CT.

Urie and DrLupo first teamed up with State Farm to host a charity event at TwitchCon 2019, where they invited fans to donate while they duo-ed in Fortnite.