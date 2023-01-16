NymN’s deepfake Keanu Reeves has people thinking John Wick is on Twitch

TikTok wasn’t enough. Deepfake versions of Keanu Reeves are now livestreaming on Twitch.

Keanu Reeves is one of the most popular actors out there, known for his wholesome personality and his intense action films like John Wick. The iconic actor is universally beloved, which probably explains why so many people have created deep fake versions of Reeves all over social media. This was most recently done by popular Swedish streamer NymN.

NymN uses deepfake technology to become Keanu Reeves

In a recent stream, NymN did part of the live broadcast while appearing as a very convincing Reeves. Fans weren’t sure exactly how he did it but were quite impressed with the technology and the impression.

Many asked NymN to use the same programs to emulate other popular streamers like Sebastian “Forsen” Fors. Others, however, feared the accuracy of the fake Reeves, wondering how this would impact adult films and other industries in the future.

We have real time deep fakes of Keanu Reeves live on Twitch now, thanks @nymnion pic.twitter.com/ZA55cVKrKE — Dexerto (@Dexerto) January 16, 2023

What is deepfake Keanu Reeves?

A deepfake is when someone uses another person’s likeness to create social media content or other media. Deepfakes use machine learning and artificial intelligence to appear as if they are someone else, allowing them to take photos and videos—as well as do live streams—without needing post-production editing.

Reeves has found himself as one of the most popular deep fakes after a TikTok account with 8.7 million followers dedicated themselves to pretending to be him. Called Unreal Keanu, the account has shockingly convincing videos of a fake Reeves doing an abundance of different dances, skits, and TikTok trends.

The TikTok user has shown off a few behind-the-scenes moments using the advanced deepfake technology and programs. But a lot of people are still convinced that it’s the real Reeves based on how much the videos look like him.

The software has become so advanced, in fact, that it can now be used in real-time. That’s what allowed NymN to appear as Reeves while livestreaming, the program capturing his movements and replacing his likeness with that of the beloved actor.