Noxcrew reveals exclusive Minecraft Championships (MCC) Pride 2021 winners coin

Ahead of the next Minecraft Championships (MCC) event, MCC Pride 2021, Noxcrew has unveiled a special prize that will be given out to the victorious team.

Typically, the main prize for any MCC competition is a special Championship Coin, and this time, the coin is going to be themed around Pride.

Did someone say exclusive coin for the winners?! 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/4G43rCGY3q — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) June 19, 2021

MCC Pride 2021 will be hosted in partnership with YouTube Gaming and The Trevor Project, a nonprofit focused on suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQ+ youth, as a special event on June 26.

Noxcrew is running the event outside of its typical MCC rotation, with the main goal being to raise awareness and show support for the LGBTQ+.

Viewers will not only be able to watch many of their favorite content creators compete, but they can also donate to The Trevor Project throughout the show. YouTube Gaming will also be donating $100,000 as part of the charity event.

The teams have slowly started being announced, with a mix of new and familiar faces that will help highlight LGBTQ+ creators and play into the partnership with YouTube Gaming.