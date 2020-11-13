Here are the notes and updates for Escape from Tarkov Patch 0.12.8.9569

Battlestate Games is setting its sights on game stability in Escape from Tarkov’s latest patch, aiming to reduce freezes, and fix unwarranted FPS drops.

The developers have added a few quality of life changes to Tarkov but more importantly, they’ve fixed weapon presets, animation glitches, and game-breaking bugs. The devs have also finally resolved issues around Hideout—the game’s abandoned and cluttered bomb shelter.

The patch is now live and available to play worldwide.

Here is the full list of updates and notes for Escape from Tarkov Patch 0.12.8.9569.

Added

The package from the ammo box will be destroyed automatically after unpacking

Sound of backpack quick drop reduced by 30 percent

Changed

Custom settings for each HUD element. Option to display health in old and new styles

Fixed

Weapon presets

Mods of current preset would reset after entering the flea market

Color indication for parameters when comparing the current and selected modification. Now the blue color always indicates a change for the better and red for the worse

When switching to the preset via the context menu, the specified weapon was not selected as the basis

Hideout

After exiting the shooting range with ESC button, player couldn’t enter it back

The progress of Bitcoin farm production was reset when you picked up part of the coins that were ready

Cartridges discarded during operations with the chamber remained on the floor of the shooting range after leaving

Other