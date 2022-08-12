No masks, no vaccines: NICKMERCS opposes TwitchCon’s COVID-19 regulations with his own event

Popular Twitch streamer NICKMERCS announced his own community meet-up, which will have no mask or vaccine requirements, after Twitch announced new COVID-19 regulations for TwitchCon San Diego 2022.

Mere minutes before his eventual reply, TwitchCon San Diego 2022 announced it planned on amending its health code policy. The livestreaming convention addressed concerned fans by changing its protocols to now require masks, as well as either proof of vaccination or a recently negative COVID-19 test. While early reception to Twitch’s announcement was largely positive, the convention’s decision has spawned significant discourse.

Twitch streamer NICKMERCS, in particular, took issue with the change. Nick, along with a cascade of fellow FaZe Clan content creators, responded to Twitch’s announcement with ‘L.’ Shortly after responding, the FaZe Clan co-owner announced his own community meet-up in a tweet.

“The MFAM and I will be doin’ our thing down in SD, it’ll be poppin’ all weekend,” Nick said. “Already spent over $300K with more to come. No mask requirements, no vaccine requirements at our events. Do you, and we’ll see ya there.”

Nick’s announcement was met with positive feedback from his fans and potential meet-up attendees, many of whom are lamenting TwitchCon’s recently placed COVID-19 restrictions. Signing an exclusive streaming deal with Twitch in October 2021, Nick’s impending meet-up is not a Twitch-sanctioned event and it is unclear if he will still attend the official livestreaming event.