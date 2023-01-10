Ninomae Ina’nis reaches new milestone on YouTube following return

Ninomae Ina’nis took a long break to take care of her health and just returned to streaming yesterday. Today, she was greeted by 1.5 million YouTube subscribers.

The official hololive Twitter account for HoloEN and HolostarsEN has tweeted that Ina has reached 1.5 million subscribers on her YouTube subscribers, which puts her fourth out of the five most subscribed VTubers from her generation.

Ina has taken the VTuber world by storm with her calm demeanor and relatively chill streams which makes it a cozy hangout place for her and her audience. She rarely raises her voice making it a bit more comfortable for your eardrums if you come from VTubers who like to yell a lot or are too hyper.

Her streams are usually the kind of streams you tune into after you’ve just had a long morning and want to relax before bed. Her art streams in particular have been doing great. She, however, had to take a break on Oct. 10, 2022, for her health. She was gone for about three months until she made a comeback on Jan 8, 2023.

She mentioned that she was fully back during the comeback stream and even started streaming Pokemon Violet the next day. She also has a collaboration stream coming up with Takanashi Kiara talking about the Hololive x ValkyrieConnect mini collaboration over at Kiara’s channel.

Next stream 🎉🎉



Chit chatting with ina about Valkyrie Connect Updates! 😎

いなちゃんと一緒に案件！新しい情報を得たのでシェアします😎https://t.co/JIB2SOUyCm pic.twitter.com/gFNbM6dul4 — Takanashi Kiara 🐔 (@takanashikiara) January 10, 2023

It seems that Ina’s motivation has slowly returned to her as she mentioned burnout was also one of the reasons why she took a break. This will surely assure the takodachis that their favorite streamer is on her way to a full recovery.